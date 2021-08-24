Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

