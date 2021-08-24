Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,420 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $670.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

