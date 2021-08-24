Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,438 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

