Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,242 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.