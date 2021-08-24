Equitable Trust Co. Sells 47,438 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,438 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.