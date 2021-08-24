Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,819 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.