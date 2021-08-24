Equitable Trust Co. Sells 734 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $482.24 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

