Equitable Trust Co. Sells 7,687 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

