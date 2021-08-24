Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

