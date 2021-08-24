Eric Domagalski Sells 1,613 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70.

Shares of SAIL traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 628,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,825. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

