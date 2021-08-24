Essentia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $850,263.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $850,263.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

ESS is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.