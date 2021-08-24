ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,004,620 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

