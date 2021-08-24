Ethverse Market Capitalization Hits $764,223.15 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 89.7% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $764,223.15 and approximately $52,102.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.45 or 0.00417302 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.33 or 0.00964588 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,138,077 coins and its circulating supply is 8,047,903 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.