ETNA Network Price Up 38% Over Last 7 Days (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $2.52 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,216.79 or 1.00143089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01000961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.87 or 0.06793720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

