EUNO Trading 28.3% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $16,031.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.58 or 0.00901789 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 390.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,295,430,538 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

