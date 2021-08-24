European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Trading Up 0.2%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 58,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

