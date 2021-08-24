Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $197,049.28 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56.

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.63. 301,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.