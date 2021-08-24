Everest (ID) Market Cap Achieves $43.86 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $559,987.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.