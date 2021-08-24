Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of Everi worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 29,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

