Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $162.72 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $162.72 million and approximately $122.48 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00127128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00159011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.12 or 0.99785333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.00992988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.13 or 0.06746919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,450,385 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,138,079 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

