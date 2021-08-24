Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

