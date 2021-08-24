EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) versus CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 3 0 2.40 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.62%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 27.07% 51.31% 17.14% CooTek (Cayman) -12.02% -4,961.81% -44.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.58 $104.44 million $1.92 24.32 CooTek (Cayman) $441.51 million 0.21 -$47.37 million ($0.77) -1.95

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVERTEC beats CooTek (Cayman) on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

