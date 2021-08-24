Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.61

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.61 and last traded at $104.61, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVTCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

