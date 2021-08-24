ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,622.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $887,370.18 and approximately $3,622.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008062 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.