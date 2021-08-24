ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Hits Market Cap of $9.37 Million

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $2,232.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

