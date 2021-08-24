Exosis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $22,608.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,244.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.39 or 0.06629568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.18 or 0.01326960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00363005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00132149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.00639453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00337085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00325027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

