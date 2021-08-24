eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

eXp World stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 605,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

