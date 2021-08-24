Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

