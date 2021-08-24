Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $804,230.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $804,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,196.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00.

EXPO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

