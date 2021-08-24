Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady Sells 29,955 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 281,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.