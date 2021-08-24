Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

