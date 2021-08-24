Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fair Isaac worth $61,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $8.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.79. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

