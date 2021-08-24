Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Down 0.7%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$566.90 and last traded at C$567.35. 37,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 77,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$571.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$704.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$547.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 55.3100077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

