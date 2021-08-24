Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading Down 3.1%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.39. 1,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

