Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8,156.00 and last traded at $8,156.00. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,250.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,150.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $236.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.04 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

