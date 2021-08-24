Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 22,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

