Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.