FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of FB Financial worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

FB Financial stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

