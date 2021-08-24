FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of FB Financial worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.