Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

