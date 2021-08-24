FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $51,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.81. 2,109,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,892. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.22 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

