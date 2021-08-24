Feellike Hits Market Cap of $17,305.58 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,305.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.