Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.53. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 23,321 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.