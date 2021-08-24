Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84. Approximately 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000.

