Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

