Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.76. Fidelity Magellan ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 13,370 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.