Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 6.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,718. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62.

