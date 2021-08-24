Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.04. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 11,959 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

