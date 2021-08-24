Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.23. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5,769 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

