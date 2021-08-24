Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.